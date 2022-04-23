Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Delhi: Maximum temperature likely to settle around 40 Degrees Celsius today.

The national capital on Saturday (April 23) morning recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season''s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am today was 44 per cent.

The department has predicted strong surface winds during day time and the maximum temperature may settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

The city's air quality was recorded in the ''poor'' category with the AQI being 240 at 10 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

