Follow us on Image Source : ANI Massive chunk of road caves in under flyover in South Delhi, traffic halted

Major part of a chunk of a road in south Delhi caved in this afternoon causing traffic disruptions. A massive hole, just in the middle of the road, can be seen under the IIT flyover, forcing the traffic police to shut down vehicular movement on that stretch of the road.

"Due to the collapse of the road near IIT traffic light, vehicles going from IIT to Adhchini have been diverted to Katwaria Sarai. Please avoid using this route," tweeted the Delhi Traffic Police.

According to reports, the gap is being reported to be around 10-15 foot long and the drain water could be seen in the gaping hole. Policemen and traffic police are on the scene and have cordoned off the area. Officials from the city's PWD are also present at the scene.

Assistant engineer UB Singh said, "It was brought to notice btw 9:30-10 am. We barricaded the area&informed the traffic dept. It's not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured."

The city received an average of 43.6 mm rain till 8.30 am on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Moderate rains are expected later in the day, the weatherman said.

The IMD on Friday had issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas of the national capital and major traffic disruptions. The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, and orange alert also for Monday.

Latest India News