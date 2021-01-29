Image Source : ANI Delhi: Manish Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farmers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited Ghazipur border and said the city government has made arrangements for drinking water and other facilities for the farmers at the protesting site.

The farmers protesting under the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) banner claimed on Thursday that the local administration withdrew water tankers and snapped the power supply to the UP Gate protest site.

"Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal to provide water and other facilities at the Ghazipur border for the farmers. The arrangements were made on Thursday night," Sisodia said in a tweet.

Checking arrangements of water, toilets and other basic amenities for farmers Live from Ghazipur border https://t.co/DvIWv7ncuz — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 29, 2021

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said he would visit the Ghazipur border to oversee all arrangements.

Around 500 BKU members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the protest site.

More farmers are joining in from western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, following an emotional appeal made by Tikait, who has defiantly held his ground.

Tension prevailed at the protest site throughout Thursday as police and paramilitary forces in anti-riot gear conducted flag marches on either side of it. However, excess forces were removed later at night.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Farmers' Protests: RLD chief Ajit Singh speaks to Tikait brothers, announces support to BKU

Latest India News