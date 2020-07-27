Image Source : PTI Delhi: Man arrested for stealing over Rs 6 lakh from employer to repay loan

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing to his native place in Uttar Pradesh with over Rs six lakh cash which his employer had given him to deposit in a bank, police said on Sunday. Rinku was arrested from his native Padhera village, in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, they said.

The owner of a private firm had complained to police on July 18 that he had given Rs 6,62,000 in cash to his staff Rinku to deposit it in a bank.

Rinku left on a motorcycle and didn't return nor did he deposit the cash in the bank, police said.

During investigation, the mobile number of the accused was put on surveillance and was traced to Padhera village from where he was arrested on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said Rs 3,80,000 cash was recovered from him, he said.

The accused revealed that his family had mortgaged their land for a loan to marry off his younger sister and he stole Rs 6 lakh amount from his employer to clear the debt, the DCP said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage