Delhi man sets himself ablaze after mobile firm's service centre refuses to replace faulty handset

A 40-year-old man set himself ablaze on Friday in Rohini after a mobile phone company's service centre refused to replace an allegedly faulty handset which he had gifted to his niece for her online classes, police said. Singh's condition is stated to be stable and he is being attended to by his family members, they said.

Police received information at South Rohini police station on Friday that a man had tried to self-immolate at a prominent mall in the area.

The victim, Bhim Singh, a resident of Prahladpur village, was rushed to BSA hospital for treatment after the incident, police said.

Police reached the hospital and recorded Singh's statement in front of a doctor and his wife in which he said he had purchased a mobile phone for Rs 16,000 around a month back from a store near Prahladpur, a senior police officer said.

Singh said he had gifted the phone to his niece for her online classes. However, the phone started giving problems and did not work properly, a senior police officer said.

He then approached the company's service centre for the phone's replacement on November 6 but the service centre declined his request citing company policy.

Singh kept approaching the company regarding the issue, but nothing happened, the officer said.

“On Friday morning, he decided that if his request was not addressed, he will set himself ablaze. He reached the service centre and urged the staff which again declined his request citing company policy. Thereafter, he set himself on fire by spraying petrol,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said.

According to police, he went to the parking area, took a bottle from his scooter, filed it with petrol and decided to kill himself by setting himself on fire.

