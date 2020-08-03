Muh se nikala hai yeh bite: Delhi man finds lizard in sambar at Saravana Bhavan restaurant, shares video

Image Source : TWITTER Delhi man finds lizard in sambar at Saravana Bhavan restaurant, shares video

In a bizarre incident, a group of men, who had gone to dine in at one of Delhi's top restaurants, Saravana Bhavan, got an unappetizing shock after they found a dead lizard in their bowl of sambar. The incident took place when complainant Pankaj Agarwal visited a well-known restaurant Saravana Bhavan in Delhi's posh Connaught Place area with his friends from Fatehpuri.

The man who visited the restaurant made a video of the whole incident which went viral on social media, and people were seen expressing shock.

In a video, the man shows the dead lizard on a spoon with half-eaten food visible in the background.

The men are seen yelling at who appear to be the restaurant staff."Muh se nikala hai yeh bite [I have taken this out from my mouth]...aadhi gayab hai [half of the lizard is missing]," he says to the staff of the restaurant famous for its south Indian dishes.

Meanwhile, another man with Pankaj asked him to take pictures so that the name of the restaurant is clearly visible. He can be heard saying, "Idhar rakh k photo kheecho, restautant ka naam pata chale". The men then take pictures of the restaurant menu, which shows the name of the restaurant.

Later, a complaint was lodged over the incident and a case registered against the restaurant under Section 269 of the IPC and IPC 336. Investigation in the matter has been started, police said.

Police have have asked for the CCTV footage from the restaurant. Details of the cook, ingredients used to make sambar as well as restaurant licence have been sought by the police.

