Delhi man detained in connection with Goa's Arpora nightclub fire The arrest comes as authorities intensify investigations into the devastating fire that ripped through the popular Arpora nightclub in Goa.

New Delhi:

Bharat, a resident of Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area and responsible for running daily operations at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, has been detained in Delhi and is being transported to Goa, the Goa Police confirmed. The arrest comes as authorities intensify investigations into the devastating fire that ripped through the popular Arpora nightclub in Goa.

The blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub killed 25 people, including 20 staff members and five tourists, while six others sustained injuries. The fire erupted during a ‘Bollywood Banger Night’ on Saturday, with viral videos showing the initial flames near the ceiling moments after fireworks were set off inside the club.

Owner responds amid lookout notices

In his first public statement since the tragedy, nightclub owner Saurabh Luthra expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. Posting on Instagram, he said the management is “deeply shaken” and stands in “unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased and those injured.” Luthra also pledged full cooperation with authorities and support to all affected individuals during this period of immense distress.

Goa Police issued lookout notices against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra after reports that they left Goa following the incident and were suspected of trying to leave the country. Airports and police stations nationwide were alerted as a precautionary measure.

The club, located near the backwaters of the Arpora River, has narrow entrances and exits, which complicated rescue efforts. Fire engines had to be stationed about 400 metres away due to inaccessible lanes.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant noted that while some people escaped initially, many succumbed to suffocation in underground areas due to lack of proper ventilation.

Ex-gratia for victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims. The next of kin of each deceased will receive financial assistance as relief.