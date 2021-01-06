Image Source : CCTV GRAB Delhi: Man caught on CCTV thrashing calf with stone, arrested

A person has been arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of cruelty against animal. The incident took place in the East Vinod Nagar area of east Delhi.

CCTV footage shows that a calf attacked a passerby from behind. This irked the man who in return punched the animal multiple times before attacking it with a brick. The animal suffered injuries in the attack.

As soon as local administration officials learned about the incident, they rushed to the site and rescued the animal. The calf has been sent for medical examination at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Police said that the man was identified after cops scanned the CCTV footage and arrested him.

"FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested," DCP East Delhi tweeted.

The accused has been identified as Kamal Singh. He has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

