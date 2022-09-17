Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Man held for trying to enter MHA building in North Block

He was allegedly trying to enter the building of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The man was identified as Akash Kumar Sinha.

Delhi news: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man in the North Block area, for allegedly trying to enter the building of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The man was identified as Akash Kumar Sinha, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth.

A case under sections 170, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act was registered at Parliament Street police station, he said.

Earlier, Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly impersonating the Personal Assistant (PA) of an MP from Andhra Pradesh and thus breaching the security of Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mumbai.

The accused, Hemant Pawar of Dhule in Maharashtra, has been sent to five-day police custody by the court on Tuesday after being arrested by the Malabar Hill Police Station on Monday.

According to the police, the accused was also seen outside the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis by impersonating himself as a member of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as he also carried its ribbon tag.

