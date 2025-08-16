Delhi set for major infra boost: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 11,000-cr highway projects tomorrow | Video The project comprises two key stretches, a 5.9 km elevated corridor running from the Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge at Dwarka Sector-21, and a 4.2 km segment extending from the RUB up to the Delhi-Haryana border, providing seamless connectivity to UER-II.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two significant National Highway projects in Delhi on Sunday, valued at nearly Rs 11,000 crore. The projects- the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- are part of the government’s comprehensive strategy to ease traffic congestion, enhance connectivity, and reduce travel time across the capital and its adjoining regions.

Delhi Section of Dwarka Expressway

The 10.1 km long Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5,360 crore, will be formally opened. This segment is designed to provide seamless multi-modal connectivity linking:

The convention center Yashobhoomi Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and Orange Line The upcoming Bijwasan railway station The Dwarka cluster bus depot

The project consists of two parts-

A 5.9 km elevated stretch from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21

A 4.2 km section from the RUB to the Delhi-Haryana border, ensuring direct linkage to UER-II

This inauguration follows the launch of the 19 km-long Haryana section of the expressway by the Prime Minister in March 2024.

Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur–Dichaon Kalan stretch of UER-II, along with new spurs towards Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of Rs 5,580 crore. Designed as an orbital highway, UER-II will help decongest critical choke points such as-

Mukarba Chowk

Dhaula Kuan

NH-09 (Rohtak Road)

The new links are expected to-

Ease traffic load on the Inner and Outer Ring Roads

Provide direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat

Accelerate the movement of goods into and out of Delhi

Strengthen industrial connectivity across the NCR

Vision of world-class infrastructure

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), these initiatives are in line with Modi’s vision of creating world-class infrastructure, aimed at improving ease of living, ensuring seamless urban mobility, and laying the foundation for Delhi to maintain its role as a global economic and commercial hub.