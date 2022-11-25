Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/ANI Delhi: Main part of building severely damaged as massive fire creates havoc in Chandni Chowk market

Chandni Chowk fire: As a massive fire engulfed shops of Bhagirath Palace market in the Chandni Chowk area, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said on Friday that a major part of the main building has been severely damaged.

He further said that the "situation is not very good" and at least 40 fire tenders toiled hard to douse the flame. According to Garg, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire department also had to resort to remote control fire fighting machines to douse the flames. Speaking to the media, former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the main building, which caught fire, is collapsing slowly as the two floors completely got damaged.

According to the fire department, a call was received at around 9:19 pm on Thursday after which at least 30 fire tenders including one unmanned firefighter were rushed to the spot.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Bhagirath Palace market in Chandni Chowk | Video

Latest India News