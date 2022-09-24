Delhi logs 71 fresh Covid cases today, 25% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Of the 8,874 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 40 are occupied, it said.

Delhi reported 71 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.81 per cent in the national capital, data showed.

The new cases were detected from 8,737 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,02,938. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said. Delhi on Friday recorded 95 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death.

On Thursday, the city logged 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent. It reported 123 cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 81 cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 403. A total of 308 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,874 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 40 are occupied, it said.

There are 58 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

Latest India News