Delhi: Stand-alone shops, stores in residential areas to remain open; no activity in containment zones

Coronavirus in Delhi: Stand-alone shops, stores in residential areas to remain open but social distancing should be followed and MHA's norms to be strictly implemented, ANI quoted sources as saying. However, no activity will be allowed in containment zones.

New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2020 19:12 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Delhi government has decided to implement the Union Home Ministry's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxations, news agency ANI reported today. Stand-alone shops, stores in residential areas to remain open but social distancing should be followed and MHA's norms to be strictly implemented, ANI quoted sources as saying. However, no activity will be allowed in containment zones.

Earlier, on April 19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said there will be no relaxation in the lockdown due to the coronavirus in the national capital as all the 11 districts are hotpots.

The Union Home Ministry late on Friday had issued a notification, where permissions to open small shops and trades in the country had been granted from Saturday. However, the notification had barred relaxation for big malls and shopping centers, where social distancing could be maintained.

