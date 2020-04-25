Delhi: Stand-alone shops, stores in residential areas to remain open; no activity in containment zones

Image Source : PTI File

The Delhi government has decided to implement the Union Home Ministry's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxations, news agency ANI reported today. Stand-alone shops, stores in residential areas to remain open but social distancing should be followed and MHA's norms to be strictly implemented, ANI quoted sources as saying. However, no activity will be allowed in containment zones.

Delhi government to implement MHA's latest guidelines. Stand-alone shops and shops in residential areas to remain open but social distancing to be followed and MHA's norms to be strictly implemented. No activity will be allowed in the containment zones: Delhi Government Sources pic.twitter.com/c6IxQmOvVP — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Earlier, on April 19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said there will be no relaxation in the lockdown due to the coronavirus in the national capital as all the 11 districts are hotpots.

The Union Home Ministry late on Friday had issued a notification, where permissions to open small shops and trades in the country had been granted from Saturday. However, the notification had barred relaxation for big malls and shopping centers, where social distancing could be maintained.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage