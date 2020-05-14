Delhi may allow opening of shops, buses, metro, taxis, autos. Full list of what may be permitted post May 17

Image Source : INDIA TV FILE

The Delhi government has sent a number of suggestions to the Centre in order to ease the coronavirus lockdown in the national capital, according to news agency PTI. These suggestions include the opening of shops in markets, shopping complexes, and malls on an odd-even basis after May 17, when the third phase of lockdown ends. The capital could also see buses, metro, autos, and taxis plying on roads but with adherence to strict social-distancing norms. Kejriwal government has also sought approval on the movement of laborers within the city and that the construction activities be allowed. However, no activities will be permitted in COVID-19 containment zones, the Delhi government has conveyed to the Centre. As per news agency PTI, the Delhi government will issue a standard operating procedure to allow various activities post-May 17 in the next two to three days.

WHAT MAY BE ALLOWED IN DELHI POST-MAY 17

Taxis (with two passengers)

Buses (with 20 passengers)

Shops in malls, markets (on odd-even basis)

Construction activities

Movement of laborers within Delhi

WHAT MAY NOT BE ALLOWED POST-MAY 17

Schools

Colleges

Barbershops

Spa

Salons

Cinema halls

Swimming pools

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said different economic activities will be allowed in the city from May 18 based on decisions taken by the Centre on lockdown relaxation. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said most people suggested that schools, colleges, barbershops, spa, saloons, cinema halls, and swimming pools should not be opened post-May 17, and there should be just limited operation of metro services.

In a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs, Kejriwal had said barring containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the national capital. During the briefing, the chief minister said buses, taxis, and autorickshaws should be allowed to operate in the city but with social-distancing.

(With PTI inputs)

