Delhi Lockdown: 4 people escape from Civil Lines quarantine centre; case registered

Four people who have been in the the quarantine centre at Civil Lines, Delhi, escaped on April 17. Delhi Police has registered the case on a complaint filed by centre in-charge and have started the investigation. 

New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2020 12:07 IST
Image Source : PTI

Four people have escaped from the quarantine centre at Civil Lines, Delhi. As per reports, the incident took place on April 17. Delhi Police has registered the case on a complaint filed by centre in-charge and have started the investigation. 

Of the 4 who escaped, one is from Bihar, one from UP, one from Assam and the fourth one is a resident of Delhi itself.

The quarantine centre in Civil Lines area was built in the government school located at Magazine Road. Suspected migrant labourers from different parts of the country have been quarantined here.

 

