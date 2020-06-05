COVID-19 patient was 'brought dead', LNJP hospital clarifies after daughter alleges negligence

Image Source : FILE Daughter accuses LNJP hospital of not admitting father leading to his death; hospital denies claims

Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital has denied claims of Amarpreet Singh, who claimed on social media that her father who was suffering from COVID-19 was denied admission in the hospital, leading to his death. The hospital has clarified that the girl's father was "brought dead" and claims on social media are misleading and damaging.

"Lok Nayak Hospital’s auto-generated electronic casualty record had registered the patient in question as “Brought Dead” at 7:37 AM. The hospital staff on duty has confirmed that the patient was brought in to the hospital between 7:10 and 7:30 AM. The hospital wishes to clarify that the patient was not refused admission and was examined by doctors upon being brought in," Lok Nayak hospital said in a statement.

Earlier, Delhi-based Amarpreet Singh took to Twitter on Thursday to share a series of events leading to her father's death outside Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. She accused the hospital of not admitting her father while he was suffering from COVID-19 and having chronic breathing problems and high fever. The hospital later clarified its stand in a press release stating that the patient was not denied admission, rather he was brought dead.

Amarpreet tweeted at 8:05 am on Thursday that her father, who was suffering from COVID-19 and was having high fever and breathing problems, was not being taken in by LNJP hospital near Delhi Gate. In her tweet, Amarpreet called out for help tagging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with other senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders such as Raghav Chadha, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

"My dad is having a high fever. We need to shift him to hospital. I am standing outside LNJP Delhi & they are not taking him in. He is having corona, high fever and breathing problem. He won't survive without help. Pls help," Amarpreet tweeted.

One hour and three minutes later, at 9:08 am, she again tweeted -- "He is no more. The govt failed us," as the father succumbed to the illness.

Later, LNJP hospital, while condoling the death of the man, clarified its stand by saying that the person was not refused admission by the hospital rather he was 'brought dead'.

"A grieving family member of the deceased has shared a version of events on social media regarding the unfortunate passing away of her father. It is being implied that the death occurred due to the hospital authorities’ refusal of admission. While we fully stand by the family in this difficult time, it is important to place the facts on record," LNJP Hospital said in a statement.

"The first tweet regarding the alleged refusal to admit the patient was posted at 8:05 AM (that hospital was refusing admission and they were standing outside the hospital) and subsequently at 9:08 AM the news of the patient’s passing away was shared. Upon investigating the incident, it was found that the Lok Nayak Hospital’s auto-generated electronic casualty record had registered the patient in question as “Brought Dead” at 7:37 AM. The hospital staff on duty has confirmed that the patient was brought in to the hospital between 7:10 and 7:30 AM. The hospital wishes to clarify that the patient was not refused admission and was examined by doctors upon being brought in," the hospital added, clarifying its stand.

Amarpreet again tweeted at 5:27 in the evening as she sought help in getting the rest of her family members tested.

"I lost my father today morning to COVID-19, we want other family members to get tested today only. which labs are not doing they are in danger. We are trying since morning. My mother, brother, his wife and two kids. Pls help," she tweeted.

