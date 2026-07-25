Delhi liquor shops to shut at 8 pm over the weekend amid CJP protests

New Delhi:

The liquor shops across the national capital will be closed at 8 pm, two hours earlier than usual 10 pm over the weekend amid the ongoing students protests demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

"The shops will now close by 8 pm till the weekend. The decision was taken based on the police inputs flagging the prevailing situation due to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar," a senior Delhi government officer said, as reported by news agency PTI.

18 Delhi metro stations to remain closed today

A total of 18 Delhi metro stations will remain closed today, July 25. The DMRC stations are - Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, New Delhi.

2,500 miscreants with criminal records identified through FRS system

Amid ongoing protests by the CJP at Jantar Mantar, a significant revelation has emerged via the Facial Recognition System (FRS) deployed around the protest site at Jantar Mantar, police sources said on Saturday. According to Delhi Police, over 2,500 individuals with criminal backgrounds were present at Jantar Mantar and these criminals are infiltrating the crowd to target the police.

FRS system deployed at Jantar Mantar after violence on July 20

They are attacking using sharp-edged weapons. It should be noted that Delhi Police had deployed the FRS system at Jantar Mantar following the violence on July 20. Over 2,500 miscreants were detected over the past three days—July 21, 22, and 23 and Delhi Police has registered a total of 15 FIRs so far.

The surveillance system, they said, is not meant for ordinary protesters, but to identify wanted criminals, absconders, history-sheeters and "Bad Characters" (BCs) who may try to infiltrate the protest and disturb law and order.

Union Cabinet clears anti-paper leak bill

Union Cabinet cleared a draft bill to ensure stricter punishments in paper leak cases. The bill was cleared following a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House complex earlier in the day, and it will be presented in the Parliament next week. The bill will amend The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and it proposes a jail term of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 10 crore in case of organised paper leaks.

-With PTI Inputs

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