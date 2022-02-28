No more discounts on MRP of liquor in Delhi, says state Excise department | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI No more discounts on MRP of liquor in Delhi, says state Excise department

Highlights The existing discounts on MRP of liquor in Delhi will soon be discontinued.

Delhi govt's excise department made the announcement on Monday.

The Delhi government on Monday announced that it is discontinuing the existing discounts on MRP of liquor in the national capital. In order to exhaust their stock by the end of March as licenses will be renewed, liquor shops in Delhi had been offering hefty discounts on liquor bottles, including Buy One Get One.

"Due to discounts being offered at liquor stores in Delhi through their retail vends, there are instances reported of large crowds gathered outside liquor stores leading to a law and order problemand causing inconvinience to local people in the area", read the notice issued by the Delhi government today.

Discounts were a result of the new Excise Policy of the Delhi Government. Liquor stores in some parts of the city, including Jahangirpuri, Shahdara and Mayur Vihar, had offered up to 35 per cent discount on certain IMFL brands.

A senior excise department official said that several other factors such as social distancing norms being followed in liquor stores, wedding season and the weekend were also behind the long queues. A liquor business expert said people bought in large quantities due to the rate cut.

