Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi liquor probe: Manish Sisodia hits out at PM Modi, asks 'Is running Operation Lotus BJP's only job?'

Highlights Manish Sisodia held a press conference today, and address the Delhi liquor probe.

He asked three questions to PM Modi, in view of the CBI raids against him.

He alleged a CBI officer committed suicide as he was pressured to frame him.

Delhi liquor probe: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday hit out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), with three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of them being "Is running Operation Lotus BJP's only job?" Sisodia's questions came in view of the sting operation conducted against him amid the ongoing Delhi liquor probe. Apart from this, he asked two more questions, saying, "Why is so much pressure being put on the officers? How much do you want to sacrifice to topple the opposition government?"

He said PM Modi only thinks of destabilizing governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last month raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

During the press conference today, Sisodia also claimed that a CBI officer committed suicide as he was pressured to frame him in a false excise case. "A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in a false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and die by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt."

Amid BJP's allegations of corruption in Delhi's education department, Sisodia said he is proud of the development work done in city schools. Speaking at an event on Teachers' Day, Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said he would continue to work towards the betterment of the education sector even if that means getting hanged or going to jail.

"You've complained that we got more rooms built, we are proud that we got more rooms. You've complained that why we built more toilets, we are proud that we built more toilets. You ask why so many facilities are being given to these kids for their education, we are proud that we gave them these facilities," Sisodia said. "If you want to hang us for this, then hang us. If you want to put us in jail, then imprison us. You sent CBI to my house, send them again, I am not scared," Sisodia said without taking any names.

The BJP has alleged a scam in the Delhi education department, saying the city government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools, ignoring the Central Public Works Department’s guidelines.

Latest India News