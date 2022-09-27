Delhi liquor policy scam: Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia's aide, arrested by CBI over corruption charges

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV Vijay Nair, former CEO of event mgmt company Only Much Louder and an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case, arrested by CBI, sources said.

Delhi Liquor Policy scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested businessman Vijay Nair, former CEO of an event management company 'Only Much Louder', an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case, sources said.

According to reports, the accused has been arrested for allegedly bribing a government official.

Vijay Nair has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since 2014 and used to do fund-raising work for the party.

Nair was responsible for the media and communication strategy of the AAP.

Sources say Nair is a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

