Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia is accused no.1 in CBI FIR

Manish Sisodia raided: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named among 15 persons accused in its FIR on an alleged excise duty scam, regarding which raids at multiple locations were carried out across several states, UTs including Sisodia's residence in Delhi.

The Central Burea of Investigation (CBI) has CBI has listed 15 accused, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in its FIR on the alleged excise scam, officials said.

According to reports, "Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with unknown public servants & private persons have too been booked in the case."

CBI earlier in the day seized incriminating documents and electronic devices from Sisodia's residence. Simultaneous raids were going on at 20 other places in seven states.

The CBI seized some documents in the presence of a public witness. It was done with full legal process to avoid any controversy in future, said a source.

"Seizure memo was made in the presence of a public witness. We are still searching the place," said the source.

The team is also scanning the different documents at his house and also questioned Sisodia, sources added.

The CBI teams were also raiding the house of former Excise Commissioner E. Gopikrishan, four public servants and others.

Raids were currently going on in seven states and can go on till evening, said a source.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia claimed that he was innocent and the CBI was working at the behest of the Centre.

