Delhi Liquor Policy case: Manish Sisodia questioned for over 9 hours by CBI, no summons for tomorrow

Image Source : ANI Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia leaves from CBI headquarters in Delhi after 9 hours of questioning in the excise policy case.

Delhi Liquor Policy case: Delhi Deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday was questioned for over 9 hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation at its headquarters in Delhi in the Liquor policy case.

The CBI has not summoned the Deputy CM again as of now. Sources said that the central probing agency will analyse answers given by Sisodia and decide whether he has to be called again or not.

Sisodia had reached the CBI headquarters at 11.13 am, after the entry, the questioning started at 11:30 am. He was given a lunch break of half an hour in between.

Sisodia was questioned on the copy of the statements made at his house earlier, about Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpali, a Hyderabad businessman who was arrested recently.

Vijay Nair and Abhishek were always involved in meetings held in the process of the new policy-making, therefore, their involvement was questioned.

Sisodia was also asked about Dinesh Arora's company Radha Industries Rs 1 crore transaction sent through Sameer Mahendra.

The Deputy CM was interrogated about Vijay Nair, Abhishek attending excise meetings and luring excise officials.

