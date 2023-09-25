Delhi likely to witness light shower, roads blocked due to rain in Himachal: Check weather reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMD weather report

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the southwest monsoon is likely to begin its retreat from northwest India from Monday September 25. Withdrawal of the monsoon from northwest India marks the beginning of its retreat from the Indian subcontinent.

Delhi weather

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 89 per cent. The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh weather

There has been light rain in various districts of Uttar Pradesh for the last few days. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain at several places in the eastern part of the state till September 30. The capital city Lucknow is also likely to witness cloudy weather on Monday. There are also chances of light drizzle later in the day. There is a possibility of thunder and lightning in districts like Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri and Aligarh. There is also a lightning alert in Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah and Bijnor.

Bihar-Jharkhand weather

Despite the reduced effect of monsoon in Bihar, there are chances of drizzling in several districts including the capital Patna. A medium to heavy rainfall has been predicted in Purnia, Kishanganj, Supaul and Araria districts in the state. On Sunday, the weather was normal in several districts of South Bihar including Patna. Due to less active monsoon, several districts may also witness an increase in temperature. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon is likely to remain active in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand for the next five days. A yellow alert has been issued for many districts on September 25 and 26.

Roads blocked due to rain in Himachal

Almost three months after monsoon hit parts of Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall picked up pace again, blocking twenty-four roads in five districts of the state. According to the data by the State Disaster Management Authority, "16 roads remain blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district, 4 in Shimla, 2 in Kullu and 1 each in Kangra and Kinnaur districts." As per data from the State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, "Since the onset of monsoon fury in the state, 468 people have died, 487 injured and 40 are missing." "2,647 houses have been completely damaged, 1,129 houses damaged partially, 320 shops damaged and 5,977 Cowsheds damaged," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: India records over 1,100 heavy rainfall events in July, El Nino didn't affect monsoon: IMD

Latest India News