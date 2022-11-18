Friday, November 18, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Remove DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah for misusing office: Delhi L-G directs Kejriwal

Remove DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah for misusing office: Delhi L-G directs Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to dismiss Jasmine Shah as Dialogue and Development Commission's (DDC) Vice Chairman. Shah has been accused of misusing his office for political purposes.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2022 10:20 IST
Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena interacts with Chief
Image Source : PTI Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena interacts with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting. (File photo)

Delhi L-G vs AAP: The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has asked chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah from the post of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for misusing his office for political purposes.

Lt Governor also directed the CM to restrict Jasmine Shah from “discharging his duties” as the vice chairman of DDC and from using any “privilege and facilities” associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC with immediate effect till a “decision is taken by CM” in this regard.

Office chamber of Vice Chairman, DDC at 33, Shamnath Marg in Delhi sealed "in order to prevent access to the premises."

ALSO READGujarat elections: 'BJP goons kidnapped our candidate' claims AAP, he withdraws nomination - What happened

ALSO READ | PM Modi to address 'No Money for Terror' conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing today

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News