Remove DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah for misusing office: Delhi L-G directs Kejriwal

Delhi L-G vs AAP: The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has asked chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah from the post of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for misusing his office for political purposes.

Lt Governor also directed the CM to restrict Jasmine Shah from “discharging his duties” as the vice chairman of DDC and from using any “privilege and facilities” associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC with immediate effect till a “decision is taken by CM” in this regard.

Office chamber of Vice Chairman, DDC at 33, Shamnath Marg in Delhi sealed "in order to prevent access to the premises."

