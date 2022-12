Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi-LG VK Saxena

Delhi LG, VK Saxena, eased the licensing norms of bars and restuarants in the city allowing them to operate throughout day and night, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, "Restaurants and bars in 5 and 4 star hotels will now operate 24x7". They further added that licenses will be granted within 49 days.

