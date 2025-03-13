Home Ministry gives nod to prosecute Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in corruption case In an official letter, the sanction to prosecute the both former ministers was appproved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday approved further action against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in a corruption case. The sanction to prosecute both former ministers was granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), according to an official communication. The letter issued by the MHA outlines the cases registered against the two former members of the Delhi Cabinet. Specifically, under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), prosecution has been sanctioned against former PWD minister Satyendar Jain.

"I am directed to refer to File No.-17A/3/DOV/2021 received from Delhi Government on the above subject and convey the sanction of competent authority under Section 17-A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) for enquiry/investigation against Manish Sisodia, the then Minister (Education), Government of Delhi 2. The above mentioned file no.- 17A/3/DOV/2021 of Delhi Government is enclosed to ensure further action in the matter," the official letter read.

"I am directed to refer to File No.-17A/4/DOV/2021 received from Government of Delhi on the above subject and convey the approval of the competent authority under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) to conduct inquiry/investigation against Satyendra Jain, the then Minister (PWD), Government of Delhi," the other letter read stating the same cause.