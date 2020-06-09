Image Source : PTI Delhi LG Anil Baijal calls SDMA meeting over COVID-19 situation

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday called meeting with State Disaster Management Authority over coronavirus situation in the capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and State Health Minister Satyendar Jain have reached the residence of the Lieutenant Governor to discuss whether there is a community spread or not.

The meeting will be held at 3 pm, said the Lieutenant Governor's office. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is unwell and will take a coronavirus test today, is unlikely to attend the meeting.

#CORRECTION Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and State Health Minister Satyendar Jain reach the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal *for State Disaster Management Authority meeting on #COVID19 situation & to discuss whether there is community spread. pic.twitter.com/BFLlTCOrfI — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

On Monday, Baijal cancelled the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's decision to reserve hospitals except those run by the centre for residents of Delhi. He also reversed a decision to test only those showing symptoms of COVID-19 and said asymptomatic cases and high-risk contacts of a virus patient will also be tested.

Also today, a separate meeting is being held in the capital of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to assess whether Delhi has entered the community transmission stage of the pandemic, in which it is difficult to trace the source of infection.

The Lieutenant Governor is the Chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

