Delhi L-G hits back at AAP, says CM Arvind Kejriwal resorting to 'false accusations' out of desperation

Delhi L-G hits back at AAP: Accused of corruption by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena broke his silence on Thursday and hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he was resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" out of "desperation".

The relations between the two constitutional authorities in the national capital have worsened after Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The LG said in a tweet, "I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations."

Saxena, sharing a brief statement on Twitter, said he would not be surprised if "more such baseless personal attacks" were made on him and his family in the coming days.

"He (Kejriwal) should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering," he said in the statement.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak had in the Delhi Assembly accused Saxena of corruption involving change of demonetised notes in 2016 during his tenure as chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The AAP has alleged a Rs 1,400 crore scam and demanded a CBI probe against Saxena.

The lieutenant governor has decided to initiate legal action against AAP leaders for "false and defamatory" charges levelled on him, officials at his office had said on Wednesday.

Saxena had also suspended 11 Delhi officials including ex-excise commissioner Arav Gopi Krishna, citing lapses in implementing the excise policy. On August 1, Saxena had approved the AAP government's move to extend excise licenses of private liquor vends as well as hotels and bars by a month, holding out hope that alcohol supply would be resumed in a city that had to observe an unofficial dry day. Following this, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused former lieutenant governor Anil Baijal of changing his stand over opening liquor vends in unauthorized areas and claimed that it led to a loss of thousands of crores of rupees to the city government.

