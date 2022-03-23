Delhi’s GDP went up by 50 percent since 2016-17: L-G Anil Baijal in assembly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal complimented Arvind Kejriwal-led government and said the city’s GDP went up by 50 percent since 2016-17. In his address in the assembly, he also said, Delhi has cheapest electricity rates and due to which 91.4% of households availed benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, BJP legislators interrupted Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s address in the Delhi Assembly on the beginning of the Budget Session, demanding "The Kashmir Files" movie be made tax-free. As soon as the L-G began his address, BJP MLAs started raising slogans to press their demand. Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked BJP MLAs to stop sloganeering. He said that it was happening for the first time in his tenure as a Speaker in last seven years that the L-G’s address has been interrupted by legislators.

Latest India News