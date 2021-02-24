COVID-19 test mandatory to gain entry in Delhi if you are travelling from THESE 5 states

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kejriwal government makes COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from five states

The Dlehi government on Wednesday announced that COVID-19 test would be mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, news agency ANI reported. Travellers from these states will have to produce negative coronavirus test report to enter Delhi.

The new set of rules by the Aam Aadmi Party government will come into effect from Saturday and will continue till March 15. The decision is aimed at checking the rising number of cases in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Health Department, the total count of Covid cases in the national capital has mounted to 6,38,173, including 6,26,216 recoveries and 10,903 deaths. There are 639 containment zones.

The decision was taken following a spurt in coronavirus cases in several states including Maharashtra and Kerala. The two states account for 75 per cent of the country's current active cases. On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of 5,210 new cases, followed by Kerala (2,212) and Tamil Nadu (449). Maharashtra reported 18 deaths, followed by Kerala with 16 and Punjab 15.

As per the decision, people travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab by flights, trains or buses will have to show a negative RT-PCR test. Those entering Delhi by road have been exempted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi recorded as many as 145 fresh coronavirus cases while the death toll mounted to 10,903. According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 58,327 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

