Delhi-Kathmandu bus services resume as situation normalises after violence; check route and fares It runs six days a week. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, buses are operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), while on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the service is handled by Nepal’s Manjushree Yatayat.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has resumed its international bus service to Nepal’s Kathmandu. The operations on this route were suspended on September 10 following Gen Z violence in the Himalayan nation.

However, the services were restored last month after the situation stabilised in Nepal.

"The bus service was suspended on September 10 due to the unrest in Nepal.

A bus was also stuck there. After the bus returned safely and the situation improved there, the bus service was restarted," PTI quoted an official as saying.

Much to the surprise, the number of commuters hasn’t decreased even after the unrest in Nepal.

Bus route and fare

The bus travels a total distance of 1,167 kilometres and the ticket costs Rs 2,800.

It runs six days a week. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, buses are operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), while on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the service is handled by Nepal’s Manjushree Yatayat.

DTC uses Volvo buses for this route, whereas Manjushree Yatayat runs Marco Polo buses.

As per the DTC website, the journey includes scheduled stops at Firozabad, Faizabad, Mugling and Sonauli (located at the India-Nepal border) for Customs procedures.

Passengers are only allowed to board or get off at these fixed stops. No other halts are permitted for boarding or deboarding along the way.

Travel requirements

Indian and Nepalese citizens must carry valid government-issued photo ID, such as a passport or voter ID card. Foreign nationals are required to show a valid passport along with a visa.

The bus service, which began on November 25, 2014, operates from Dr Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal near Delhi Gate. It offers air-conditioned buses with a comfortable 2x2 seating layout.

The service was suspended on March 23, 2020, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it resumed operations in December 2021.