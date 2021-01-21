Man wears PPE kit to steal 25 kg gold from Delhi jewellery showroom | Watch

Image Source : GRAB FROM CCTV FOOTAGE Man wears PPE kit to steal 25 kg gold from Delhi jewellery showroom, arrested

Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with theft of 25 kg gold worth Rs 13 crore from a jewellery showroom in Kalkaji area. The arrested man has been identified as Sheikh Noor.

An electrician by profession, he had worn PPE kit and used ropes and gast cutter to gain entry into the three-storey showroom. The incident took place on Tuesday. The entire sequence was captured on CCTV camera.

RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), said that the burglary came to notice when the owner of the showroom reached his store on Wednesday morning. He then called the Kalkaji police station SHO. Police visited the showroom and scanned the CCTV camera footage.

It showed the burglar wearing a PPE kit. He broke into the shop at 9.40pm on Tuesday and left 3.50 am on Wednesday.

Police said that 25 kg gold was seized from his possession. A case has been registered against him at the Kalkaji police station.

