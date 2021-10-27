Delhi: Elderly couple, tired of bedridden lives, kills self at their residence, claims suicide note

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE After the Delhi Police Crime team inspected the place, two separate suicide notes were found on the table in which the reason for suicide was stated.

An elderly couple from Delhi was found hanging at their residence in the Kalkaji extension area on Tuesday afternoon. Ankita, the couple's daughter called the PCR in Govindpuri at 03:45 PM where she informed the police of the incident.

The couple's caretaker Ajit, a resident of the Balmiki Mohalla Road, had reached their residence in the afternoon yesterday as per routine. He rang the bell several times but no one responded from inside, after which he informed the daughter.

After she arrived, both she and Ajit broke the lock and found the couple hanging from a steel pipe

The father Rakesh Kumar Jain was aged 74, and mother Usha Rakesh Kumar Jain was aged 69.

After the Crime team inspected the place, two separate suicide notes were found on the table in which the reason for suicide was stated. It said that the couple was fed up with their bedridden life due to multiple fractures after an accident, which led them to take the decision.

The dead bodies of the deceased persons were preserved in the AIIMS mortuary later handed over to their family members after post mortem. Nothing suspicious has been found.

