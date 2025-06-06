Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Ticket prices, timings, route; all you need to know Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi will inaugurate the Chenab river project in Jammu and Kashmir. He will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains that will run from Katra to Srinagar. Here is all you need to know about the train project.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Under the 272-km long USBRL project, the PM will inaugurate the Chenab railway bridge, the Anji bridge and other Connectivity projects.

The Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, will enhance the connectivity between Katra and Srinagar and help the all-weather connectivity of the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the Indian railway system. During his visit, PM Modi will also fag-off two pairs of Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Srinagar, running on the Chenab bridge.

Here is all you need to know about the Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

The two sets of trains will run from Katra to Srinagar from June 7 onwards, a day after the inauguration by the Prime Minister. Currently, the train services run from Delhi to Katra, and this will now get greater connectivity with the Katra-Srinagar route being inaugurated. Train numbers 26404/26403 and 26401/26402 will run four trips a day on the Srinagar-Katra-Srinagar route.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Schedule of trains 26401 and 26402

Train No. 26401 will begin its journey from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar at 8:10 AM and will reach the destination by 11:08 AM. It will halt for a stop at Banihal railway station at 9:58 AM.

In return, train No. 26402 will depart from Srinagar at 2:00 PM and will reach Katra by 4:48 PM with a stop at Banihal at 3:10 PM.

The trains will be operational six days a week apart from Tuesday.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Schedule of trains 26403 and 26404.

Train No.26404 will leave Srinagar at 8:00 AM and will reach Katra at 10:58, taking a journey of 2 hours and minutes. It will have a stoppage at Banihal at 9:02 AM.

The return journey will see train no.26403 running from Katra to Srinagar from 2:55 PM. The train will reach the Srinagar railway station at 5:53 PM with a stoppage at the Banihal railway station at 4:40 PM.

The trains will be operating six days apart from Wednesday.

Ticket prices for the Trains

The ticket prices are divided into two categories. The AC Chair Car ticket will cost Rs 715, while the Executive Chair Car tickets will cost Rs 1,320 per ticket. The tickets will go on sale after the inauguration on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.