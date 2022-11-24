Delhi: Jama Masjid administration's new diktat forbids solitary, group entry of girls to historic Mosque

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Jama Masjid's new diktat forbids solitary, group entry of girls to historic Mosque

Highlights Jama Masjid administration has placed sign boards outside the mosque, outlining new decree

The sign boards have been placed outside each of the Mosque's three entrances

Vishwa Hindu Parishad condemned the decree and termed it as an "anti-women act"

Jama Masjid news: Even as women of the Muslim community continue to fight for their rights globally, the historic Jama Masjid in New Delhi has taken an unprecedented step to bar the entry of girls.

According to media reports, the Jama Masjid administration has issued an order prohibiting the entry of solitary or group of girls at the mosque.

The Jama Masjid administration has also reportedly placed sign boards outside the mosque informing visitors that girls are not permitted inside. The sign boards have been installed outside each of the mosque's three entrances. "It is forbidden for girls/women to enter Jama Masjid alone" read the sign boards, reported a Hindi daily.

People condemn order

However, according to the masjid administration, females will be allowed to enter the Mosque with their husbands or families. After the order was issued, people took offence and even chastised the administration for its decree, terming it as a "fundamentalist mentality."

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also condemned the order and termed it as an "anti-women act." Additionally, it also urged Women & Child Development Ministry as well as the National Women Commission to intervene in the matter.

It should be mentioned here that the historic Jama Masjid was constructed by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan between 1644-1656. Aurangzeb, considered the last effective Mughal emperor, ruled for nearly 49 years until his death in 1707.

ALSO READ: Prophet row: Massive protests erupt at Delhi's Jama Masjid after namaz; Shahi Imam blames Owaisi

Latest India News