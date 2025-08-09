7 killed as wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur amid heavy rains The incident happened earlier in the day after the wall collapsed in Jaitpur area, trapping several people, following which a rescue operation was launched by the Delhi Fire Services.

New Delhi:

At least seven people - three men, two women and two children - lost their lives after a portion of a wall collapsed in Delhi's Jaitpur area on Saturday amid heavy rainfall in the national capital. The deceased have been identified as Shabibul (30), Rabibul (30), Ali (45), Rubina (25), Dolly (25), Ruqsana (6) and Hasina (7).

The incident happened earlier in the day after the wall collapsed, trapping several people, following which a rescue operation was launched by the Delhi Fire Services. One other, identified as Hashibul, was also injured in the incident, and he has been admitted to a hospital.

This incident comes ten days after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Civil Lines, leading to the death of a woman and her son, and injuring two others. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Meera and 17-year-old Ganpath.

Delhi battered by heavy rains

Delhi on Saturday was lashed by heavy rainfall, which caused severe waterlogging in parts of the national capital. The heavy rains also forced the weather department to issue a red alert for the capital, which was later downgraded to yellow, though.

The flight operations have also been affected in Delhi due to the heavy rains.

According to data shared by the weather department, Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 78.7 mm of rainfall, Pragati Maidan 100 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm till 8.30 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the temperature recorded in the capital was 23.8 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below the average. It is expected that the maximum temperature will settle around 32 degrees Celsius by the end of the day.

Yamuna water level nears warning mark

The water level of the Yamuna River is also nearing the warning level of 204.50 metres. According to officials, the water level was at 204.40 metres at 9 am at the Old Railway Bridge, who added that they are monitoring the situation.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high amount of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrage every hour," news agency PTI quoted an official from the central flood room as saying.

Also Read - Delhi-NCR weather updates: Flight ops hit, red alert issued as heavy rains lash capital

Also Read - Delhi traffic alert: Avoid these waterlogged routes as heavy rain batters national capital