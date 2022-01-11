Delhi: 66 inmates, 48 staffers across 3 jails test COVID positive; isolation cells setup

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Medics prepare to give medicines to Covid-19 infected children inside the Covid Care Centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village

Highlights 34 staffers are from Tihar, six from Rohini jail and eight from Mandoli jail

Many medical isolation cells have been set up for inmates showing mild COVID symptoms

Four committees have been formed to look after the infected inmates and staffers

As many as 66 inmates across three jails in the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19. Forty-eight staffers have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. Commenting on the situation, Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, "None of those infected is serious. We are taking all precautions related to COVID-19."

According to the data shared by the jail authorities, 66 inmates -- 42 in Tihar and 24 in Mandoli jail -- had tested positive for COVID-19 till Monday.

Among the 48 infected staffers, 34 are from Tihar, six from Rohini jail and eight from Mandoli jail.

As part of the steps taken to contain the spread of the viral disease in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jail complexes, prison dispensaries have been turned into Covid Care Centres. An oxygen plant in Tihar will be functional soon, the officials said.

Many medical isolation cells have been set up for inmates showing mild symptoms of COVID-19, they said.

Those who test positive but are asymptomatic will be kept in separate isolation cells within the same jail.

The 120-bed hospital in Tihar and the 48-bed facility in Mandoli have been converted into Covid health centres. The jail administration said four committees have been formed to look after the infected inmates and staffers.

Social distancing among staff members and inmates is followed to the extent possible. Inmates are mostly restricted to their wards and awareness programmes about following Covid norms are conducted regularly, the officials said.

As of January 7, a total of 18,528 prisoners were lodged in the three jails of Delhi Prisons.

Tihar has the maximum number of inmates at 12,669, Mandoli 4,018 and Rohini 1,841.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | More than 1000 Delhi Police personnel test Covid positive, undergo home isolation

Latest India News