Delhi jail inmate 'Chooha' hides surgical blade in tummy, officials shocked

Image Source : PTI Delhi jail inmate hides blade in tummy, leaves officials clueless

For some criminals, even jail doesn't serve as a deterrent. They are adopting new methods to carry out illegal activities inside the jail. In a shocking incident, a prisoner at Delhi's Mandoli jail hid a surgical blade in his stomach.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when an undertrial inmate named Sunil alias "Chooha", a resident of Trilokpuri, returned to the jail after appearing in a court hearing.

While entering the jail, the jail staff conducted the manual searching. However, nothing was found. But the metal detector pole detected the metal and alerted the jail staff. The guards informed about it to the jail authorities, who called the doctors to examine the inmate.

The prisoner was taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where doctors started preparing to carry out an operation to remove the suspicious object from the inmate's body. A worried "Chooha" revealed everything to the doctors.

"The prisoner revealed that he is hiding a surgical blade, wrapped in a tape, in his tummy. He informed that he had swallowed the blade to hide it from the jail authorities," said high-placed sources at Tihar jail.

Why the inmate hid the blade inside his stomach is still unclear.

The sources said that the efforts to remove the blade from his stomach are ongoing.

"Chooha" is accused of being involved in several cases of theft and robbery.

