'Don't ask for reliefs which can't be granted': SC junks plea seeking inquiry by former CJI in Delhi violence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismisses a petition seeking a judicial commission to probe the recent communal violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and in seven other states during Ram Navami. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai told petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari not to ask for relief which cannot be granted and dismissed his plea.

"You want inquiry to be headed by former CJI? Is anybody free? Find out...What kind of relief is this...Don't ask for such reliefs which can't be granted by this court. Dismissed," the bench said.

Tiwari had filed a plea in the top court seeking directions for an inquiry into the clashes that took place in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during Ram Navami.

He had also sought directions to set up a similar committee to inquire into the arbitrary action of 'bull dozer Justice' in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. "Such actions are absolutely discriminatory and do not fit into the notion of democracy and rule of law," the plea submitted.

Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday last as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

