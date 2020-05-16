Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi: 15 inmates and one staff test coronavirus positive in Rohini's Jail

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, 15 inmates and staff tested positive on Saturday. The jail authorities had conducted the COVID-19 of 19 inmates who had shared barracks with a coronavirus positive inmate. According to Sandeep Goel, Delhi Prison DG, 15 out of these 19 inmates have tested coronavirus positive.

Goel said: "We had conducted COVID-19 testing for 19 inmates of Rohini jail who were sharing barrack with one inmate who was tested Positive in DDU hospital earlier where he had gone for some other ailment.

Their test results have come. 15 out of these 19 inmates have tested positive. 5 staff had also been put to test. Out of these, 1 staff (Head Warder) has tested positive. Rest are negative."

"So far, all these persons, including those who tested positive are asymptomatic," he added.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positive inmates have been separated from others. They have been kept in isolation quarantine barracks. Head Warden has been sent on Home quarantine. Some other staff has also been sent to Home quarantine.

The DG also informed that regular medical screening of all the inmates is already being done and will continue. The disinfection of the premises is underway.

"All necessary action as per medical protocol is being taken," Goel said.

On Wednesday, an inmate of Rohini Jail in Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus. According to Jail officials, after his reports came, 20 other inmates and 5 jail staff have were quarantined.

