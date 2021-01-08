Delhi: Illegal arms supplier arrested

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man involved in supply of arms in the national capital. The Special Cell said the arrested man was supplying arms illegaly.

The arrested person has been identified as Ashish. He is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police had received a tip-off from sources about Ashish coming to Delhi with arms. Police said that 35 semi-automatic pistols and 60 rounds of live ammunition were seized from his possession.

The arrest was made in the wee hours as police followed a tip-off that Ashish will be delivering illegal weapons in the national capital. Police said that a trap was laid and Ashish was arrested.

Police also seized the car from which pistols and live ammunition were recorvered.

