Delhi Airport: Chocolates, Cashews found in bag suspected to contain bomb

An unattended bag at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport kept the security apparatus on alert on Thursday night but to everyone's relief, the bag yielded nothing but chocolates, Cashews and some other sweets. The bag was noticed on Thursday night following which all precautions were carried out due to possibility of presence of explosives. The bag was noticed at 1 am at night and security agencies guarding the airport swung into action. To add to the situation, the bag was kept at a location that had less of a CCTV coverage.

Security forces like CISF, NSG kept close watch on the bag along with bomb disposal and forensic experts. It was suspected that the bag contained RDX explosives.

Chocolates, cashews and Mithai

The bag belonged to one Shahid Hussain from Haryana. Hussain arrived at IGI Airport from Mumbai and forgot the bag outside Terminal-3 of the airport. The police have verified all details and have given a clean chit to Hussain.

