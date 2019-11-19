Tuesday, November 19, 2019
     
  4. Man poses as Lufthansa Airlines pilot at Delhi airport to shoot YouTube videos; held

Manish Prasad Manish Prasad @manishindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2019 18:37 IST
A man was arrested in Delhi’s IGI airport on Monday for impersonating a Lufthansa Airlines pilot. As per reports, the incident happened as the Chief Security Officer of Lufthansa Airlines informed the CISF of an unknown man dressed as a Lufthansa Airlines pilot.

When the man was caught, he was found to be in possession of an ID card of a Captain of Lufthansa Airlines. He disclosed that he used to shoot YouTube videos based on aviation facilities and obtained the fake ID card in Bangkok while doing the same.

The suspect identified as Ranjan Mahbubani was found to be a resident of South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area and was travelling to Kolkata via an Air Asia flight.

Mahbubani was offloaded and handed over to the IGI airport Police Station on the complaint filed by the Lufthansa CSO.

