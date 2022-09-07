Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Husband, wife killed due to domestic dispute in Guru Angad Nagar

Highlights A domestic quarrel ended up killing a married couple in Delhi's Guru Angad Nagar.

Both of them succumbed to their severe injuries in an alleged stabbing incident.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj and his wife Jyoti.

Delhi news: In a shocking incident, a domestic quarrel ended up killing a married couple in Delhi's West Guru Angad Nagar. Both of them succumbed to their severe injuries in an alleged stabbing incident, that took place last night at around 9:15 pm, police said. The Forensic team also reached the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj and his wife Jyoti who were shifted to the hospital soon after the incident. The deceased persons have two children, one of who is 13-year-old and who also sustained sharp injuries. He was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.

"During treatment, Jyoti, wife of Neeraj, was declared dead by doctors of GTB Hospital and Neeraj, husband of Jyoti, was also declared dead by doctors of Hedgewar Hospital," said an official.

According to the police, after inquiry, prima facie it seemed to be a marital dispute. The police had reached the spot after the neighbours heard the noise. "A case under the relevant sections is being registered," said an official. An investigation into the matter is underway.

