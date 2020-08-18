DDMA to decide on reopening of hotels, gyms, weekly markets in Wednesday meeting

Image Source : AP Re-opening of gyms, hotels, weekly markets to be decided in DDMA meeting.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to decide on re-opening of hotels, gyms, and weekly markets in a crucial meeting to be held on Wednesday (August 19). The meeting was to take place on Tuesday but it got postponed due to some issues, an official said. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had presented a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal about reopening hotels and weekly markets in view of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The decision of the AAP government was rejected by Baijal back then. The DDMA meeting will be chaired by the Lieutenant Governor and is likely to be attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and other top officials. Officials privy to the developments said that a decision on whether or not hotels, gymnasium, yoga institutes and weekly markets should be allowed to reopen is expected to be taken in the meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in its recent proposal to the LG had said that in accordance with the Centre's 'Unlock guidelines', it has the right to decide on allowing such establishments in Delhi to reopen. The AAP government had said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and the situation is "frequently deteriorating", but hotels, gyms and weekly markets have been allowed there.

It had sought to know from the LG why Delhiites are being stopped from earning their livelihood despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing in the national capital.

(With inputs from IANS)

