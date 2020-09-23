Wednesday, September 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi hospitals have enough oxygen for 6-7 days: Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Delhi hospitals have enough oxygen for 6-7 days: Health Minister Satyendra Jain

As coronavirus cases have once again started surging in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there is no shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals and that enough stock is available for the next six to seven days.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2020 16:47 IST
Delhi health minister, coronavirus
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Delhi Health Minister said COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend is expected in a week or two.

As coronavirus cases have once again started surging in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there is no shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals and that enough stock is available for the next six to seven days. The minister also the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend is expected in a week or two.

"There is no shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals. I took stock of the situation. There is a slight issue, but there is enough oxygen for 7 days in Delhi government-run hospitals," he said.

Delhi gets oxygen from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Some suppliers in those states have been told to first supply oxygen there. These issues are being sorted, Jain told reporters here.

He said Delhi reported a positivity rate of 6.47 per cent on Tuesday. The average positivity rate for the last 7 days stood at 7 per cent.

It was 8.5-9 per cent in the recent past. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cumulative positivity rate has come down from 12 per cent to 9 per cent.

"The positivity rate has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend will there in a week or two," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READIndia records single-day spike of 83,347 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 56-lakh mark

ALSO READ | It's 'China virus', not coronavirus which sounds like 'beautiful place' in Italy: Trump

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X