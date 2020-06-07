Delhi govt hospitals to admit COVID-19 patients only from state, says Kejriwal

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi private hospitals to admit people only from state, decides Kejriwal cabinet

The Delhi Cabinet in a major decision on Sunday amid COVID-19 outbreak has decided that government hospitals in the city will treat only those COVID-19 patients who belong to Delhi.

Addressing a presser, Kejriwal said, "Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that by the end of the month of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds, therefore, only people belonging to Delhi will be treated in Delhi government hospitals.

"As a precautionary measure, the elderly people should have minimum interaction with their family members and others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to COVID-19. Try and remain in a single room of your house," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also said that the government has decided to reopen Delhi borders from tomorrow.

