Delhi hit-and-run: Court dismisses bail of ex-IAS officer's son, sends him to 14-day custody

Delhi court remands 14 days custody to ex-IAS officer son in alleged hit-and-run case

Latest Delhi News: A local court in Delhi on Friday sent the son of a retired bureaucrat to 14 day judicial custody in connection with a hit-and-run incident that took place in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area. The man was arrested on Friday for allegedly hitting a man with his car and carrying him on its bonnet for about 200 metres.

The accused, a 27-year-old law student, has been identified as Raj Sunderam. The police identified the vehicle and seized it. The police received information about the hit and run incident near Greater Kailash-1 on February 8. A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the video of the incident, which was widely circulated on social media, the man is seen being carried on the bonnet of the car which was being driven rashly. The victim was carried on the bonnet for over 100 meters.

The police have also arrested the bureaucrat under section 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code. The injured man, Anand Vijay Mandelia (37), is a city-based businessman and is being treated at the Max Super Specialty Hospital. He is under observation but out of danger. Mandelia told cops that he was walking on the road when a speeding vehicle hit him from behind.

The cops arrested Sunderam from outside the Le Meridian Hotel in Gurgram. Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code have also been added in the case on the basis of facts that emerged during the investigation.

