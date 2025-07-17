Delhi High Court tells Wipro to pay Rs 2 lakh in damages to fired employee over defamatory termination letter The Delhi High Court has ordered Wipro to pay Rs 2 lakh in damages to a former employee who was terminated with defamatory remarks in his termination letter. The court found that the language used in the letter was unsubstantiated and amounted to character assassination.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has directed Wipro Limited to pay Rs 2 lakh in compensation to a former employee who was terminated with defamatory remarks in his termination letter. The court also ordered the company to issue a fresh termination letter after expunging the allegations about his professional conduct.

'Character assassination under guise of formality'

In a judgment dated July 14, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the termination letter used “stigmatising language” without any factual basis, amounting to actionable defamation. The court observed that terms like "malicious conduct" had been used without substantiation, causing “direct and deleterious impact” on the employee’s employability and professional dignity. “The tenor of the communication reveals a discernible intent to carry out a form of character assassination under the guise of administrative formality,” the court said.

Damages awarded for reputational and emotional harm

The employee, who had sought Rs 2 crore in damages, was awarded Rs 2 lakh as compensatory damages to redress “the reputational harm, emotional hardship and loss of professional credibility” caused by the company’s actions.

Court finds mismatch in Wipro's claims

Wipro’s counsel had argued that the employee displayed a lack of interest in improving performance, which led to his termination. However, the court noted a “clear mismatch” between the language in the termination letter and the consistent positive feedback recorded in the company’s official documents.

The court concluded that reputational damage based on unsupported accusations cannot be allowed to persist, especially when it can significantly affect a person’s career and future prospects.

(With inputs from PTI)