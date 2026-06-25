Delhi High Court's Justice Prathiba Singh becomes first Indian judge to be inducted into IP Hall of Fame

New Delhi:

Delhi High Court Justice Prathiba M Singh has been inducted into the International IP Hall of Fame 2026. This is the first time an Indian judge has been honoured by the IAM, a leading IP publication that has announced IP Hall of Fame inductees every year since 2006.

The award was presented to Justice Singh on June 16 during an event in San Diego, California, in the United States (US).

Justice Singh was honoured for her exceptional contribution to intellectual property jurisprudence in India. She "has played a defining role in the development, clarity and credibility of IP law in one of the world's most dynamic innovation economies."

"Her influence extends far beyond the courtroom. Justice Singh contributed to the development of India's national IPR policy and now serves as Chairperson at WIPO Advisory Board of Judges," IAM editor Rachel Mountain said.

Justice Singh calls the honour a 'privilege'

Accepting the honour, Justice Singh thanked the IAM for this 'privilege'. Describing it as a 'humbling experience', she said she wants to dedicate this award to her family and friends. She also said she wants to dedicate it to the Delhi High Court and to the entire country.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Delhi High Court's Justice Prathiba M Singh has been inducted into the International IP Hall of Fame 2026.

"It is indeed a very, very humbling moment that the Hall of Fame Academy has chosen me for this momentous nomination," Justice Singh said. "I do believe that my induction into the IP Hall of Fame is a recognition of India's leadership in IP."

About the International IP Hall of Fame

The IP Hall of Fame is aimed at honouring individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the development of IP law and practice. The inductees are selected through a rigorous nomination and peer-review process involving the global IP community.

"In the last 20 years, the Hall of Fame has recognised the individuals whose ideas, leadership and achievements have helped shape the world of intellectual property," said Mountain during the event. "These are people whose influence extends far beyond their own organisations or jurisdictions."

"Through their work, they have strengthened the IP system, advanced innovation and inspired generations of practitioners, policy makers and business leaders," Mountain added.